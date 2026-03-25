Slow-moving storms could drop up to 3 inches of rain on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A front will linger in Central Florida on Wednesday, keeping the possibility of scattered showers and a few isolated storms in the forecast.

Most of the rain will again occur near the coastline.

Slow-moving showers and storms are possible, with some areas seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain.

With the additional clouds and rain on Wednesday, temperatures will stay slightly cooler.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunnier and drier with afternoon highs returning to the low 80s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group