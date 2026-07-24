Slow Down: Automated Speed Cameras Coming to 12 Orange County School Zones

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is moving forward with its multi-year safety initiative to curb reckless driving around local campuses, setting an official launch timeline for its automated school zone speed detection cameras.

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First approved by county commissioners following traffic safety studies, the program targets 12 initial schools in unincorporated portions of the county. County leaders say the automated enforcement system is aimed entirely at protecting students, families, and school faculty.

The Enforcement Timeline and Fines

Drivers will have a brief grace period to adjust to the newly installed hardware before tickets start hitting mailboxes.

Launch Date: The cameras are officially scheduled to go live on January 27, 2027 .

The cameras are officially scheduled to go live on . Warning Period: Starting January 27, a mandatory 30-day warning period will begin. Drivers caught speeding will receive a warning notice in the mail with no financial penalty.

Starting January 27, a mandatory will begin. Drivers caught speeding will receive a warning notice in the mail with no financial penalty. Active Tickets: Once the 30-day warning window closes, official enforcement kicks off. Registered owners of vehicles caught traveling 10 mph or more over the posted speed limit during active school zone hours will be issued a $100 citation.

The county partnered with vendor RedSpeed Florida to manage the system. Local officials emphasize that the cameras are strictly limited to monitoring school zone speed compliance. Orange County plans to scale up the program by expanding camera installations to an additional 32 schools over the next two years.

Where the 12 Orange County Cameras Will Be Installed

According to county engineering plans, the first wave of automated cameras will monitor the following locations:

Dr. Phillips Elementary School Elementary school

6909 Dr Phillips Blvd

Dr. Phillips Elementary School (Wallace Road near Sunbeam Avenue)

Hunters Creek Elementary School Elementary school

4650 Town Center Blvd

Hunters Creek Elementary School (Town Center Boulevard near Lord Barclay Drive)

Rock Springs Elementary School Elementary school

Apopka, FL

Rock Springs Elementary School (Rock Springs Road near Faye Street)

Meadowbrook Middle School Middle school

6000 North Ln

Meadowbrook Middle School (North Lane near Wendy Drive and Powers Drive near Chalet Court)

Three Points Elementary School Elementary school

4001 S Goldenrod Rd

Three Points Elementary School (State Road 551 near Mai Tai Drive)

Sally Ride Elementary School Elementary school

9601 11th Ave

Sally Ride Elementary School (Fourth Street near Eighth Avenue)

Discovery Middle School Middle school

601 Woodbury Road

Discovery Middle School (Lake Underhill Road near Spring Island Way)

South Creek Middle School Middle school

3801 E Wetherbee Rd

South Creek Middle School (Wetherbee Road near Cypress Pond Boulevard)

Wedgefield K-8 Elementary school

3835 Bancroft Blvd

Wedgefield K-8 (Bancroft Boulevard near Ortega Street)

Cheney Elementary School Elementary school

2000 Forsyth Rd

Cheney Elementary School (Forsyth Road near Dominion Avenue)

Oak Hill Elementary School Elementary school

11 S Hiawassee Rd

Oak Hill Elementary School (Hiawassee Road near Tallowtree Lane)

Palmetto Elementary School Elementary school

2015 Duskin Ave

Palmetto Elementary School (Texas Avenue near Duskin Avenue)

Important Distinction: City of Orlando’s Separate Program

Central Florida commuters need to know that this county program is completely separate from the City of Orlando’s speed camera initiative, which operates on a much faster timeline.

If you drive within Orlando city limits, automated cameras at more than 20 designated city schools will go live on August 11, 2026—coinciding with the first day of the school year.

The city’s grace period will run from August 11 through September 24, 2026. Full city ticket enforcement and $100 mailing violations will officially begin on September 25, 2026. High-traffic city locations participating in this immediate rollout include Rock Lake Elementary (Tampa Avenue), Boone High School , and Lake Como K-8 .

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