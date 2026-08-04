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Sloth World deaths spark debate over animal protection policies

No official vote is scheduled to take place today despite the growing debate among county officials

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Sloth deaths spark debate over exotic animal bans No official vote is scheduled to take place today despite the growing debate among county officials. (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are debating whether to ban exotic animal attractions after dozens of sloths died at the failed Sloth World project on International Drive.

Commissioner Nicole Wilson is asking the county to step in and consider stronger protections for animals. No vote is expected today, but the discussion marks the start of what could become a bigger policy fight.

The controversy follows two sloth shipments in 2024 and 2025 that ended with 31 deaths.

The remaining animals were later moved to the Central Florida Zoo, where five more died before Sloth World was shut down.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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