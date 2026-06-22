Shooting under investigation involving neighbors in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday June, 21, 2026, on the 1700 block of Oak Grave Chase Drive.

According to OCSO, deputies responded to the scene around 2:55 pm.

When they arrived, they were told a neighbor fired shots into a fence, causing pieces of the panel to scatter, striking a man.

The victim was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was shortly arrested as there is no longer a threat in the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group