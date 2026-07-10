Shooting under investigation after off-duty deputy’s gun accident injures two children

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty deputy who accidentally discharged his firearm, injuring his two children.

According to OCSO, the off-duty deputy was cleaning his personal firearm when it accidentally discharged a single round.

Upon arrival, deputies located two children with non-life-threatening injuries, one with a gunshot wound and one with injuries from shrapnel.

The children were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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