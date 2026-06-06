Shooting in Orange County apartment leaves 2 young children dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two young children died Friday evening after a shooting inside an Orange County apartment, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of South Rio Grande Avenue after receiving a report of a man with a gun chasing a woman.

When deputies arrived, they located the woman, who was not injured. According to the sheriff’s office, she told deputies she was concerned about the safety of her children, who were inside a nearby apartment.

As deputies approached the apartment, they heard multiple gunshots, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies entered the apartment and found two children, ages 1 and 2, suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered aid before the children were transported to a hospital.

Both children later died from their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the children’s father was found dead inside the apartment from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

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