Sen. Rick Scott joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

ORLANDO, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the continuing conflict in Iran.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The Republican, whose platform centers around “making Florida the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation,” shared his insight and opinions regarding continues talks between the U.S. and Iran, particularly on who exactly these talks are being conducted with amid the change in Iranian leadership after the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I think hope springs eternal,” said Scott when asked about his overall opinion on the conflict. “This president doesn’t want a forever war; he wants to have Iran be a country that wants to work with us. So, it’s up to the leadership of Iran.”

Other topics of discussion included ICE agents deployed to a number of American airports amid the DHS shutdown, as well as the upcoming vote for the SAVE America Act.

Click below to access the full podcast episode.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group