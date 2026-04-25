Seminole County offers rebates for water conservation efforts

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you live in Seminole County, this is an opportune time to reduce expenses associated with your water bill.

April has been designated as Water Conservation Month within Seminole County. The county is offering rebates to residents who utilize Seminole County Utilities and replace water faucets throughout their homes.

County officials highlight the importance of everyone saving water during this drought. Every little effort makes a difference in helping the community stay safe and sustainable.

Seminole County residents must consistently remember that OC is important. You can find a link to check your rebate eligibility in the Weblinks section.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group