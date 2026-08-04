City of Sanford employee arrested after fatal dump truck crash kills cyclist

SANFORD, Fla. — Newly released police records and 911 calls are shedding more light on the deadly crash that killed a cyclist in Sanford, after investigators say a dump truck struck the man and the driver kept going.

According to the police report, the crash was captured on the dump truck’s dash camera at the intersection. Investigators say the dump truck and an e-bike were traveling on the same road when they collided as the cyclist made a right turn.

Police identified the cyclist as Manuel Martinez, who died at the hospital from his injuries.

The report says the dump truck driver, identified as Shawnnia Smith, a City of Sanford employee, continued on her route after the crash. One witness reportedly followed the truck and honked repeatedly to get the driver’s attention, but police say the driver did not stop.

Shawannia Smith Sanford police are investigating a traffic homicide after a bicyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at West Airport Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The report also says Smith got out of the vehicle after leaving the scene, inspected the damage, then got back in and drove away again.

Smith has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and cited for violating the right-of-way of a cyclist.

Martinez’s family told us they do not want to comment at this time. We also learned he worked at a nearby auto auction house as a detailer, where coworkers said they were shocked and saddened by the news.

One driver who regularly travels the area said the intersection is often confusing and dangerous.

“I’ve almost had several accidents right here in the morning. I’ve had to be the one yielding, otherwise it would’ve been an accident. They treat this as if it’s a green arrow,” said Jeff Rouse.

A city spokesperson said Smith has been suspended without pay during the investigation. The city also said it extends its “sincere condolences” to Martinez’s family and loved ones.

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