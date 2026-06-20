Armed man killed in deputy shooting at Sanford block party

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deputy-involved shooting at a block party in Sanford’s Midway community led to the death of one armed person and non-life-threatening injuries to two others.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. The report states that the deputy’s quick response probably saved lives by promptly stopping an armed person who was actively shooting at a crowd.

Deputies report that shortly after 1:00 a.m., they came upon a large block party and started dispersing the crowd. The situation escalated into an active incident involving gunfire amid the large crowd.

Authorities state there is no continuing threat to the community and are investigating this as an isolated incident.

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