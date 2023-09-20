Seminole County residents speak out about plan to extend Slavia Road

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County residents met in Oviedo on Tuesday to discuss a proposal to clear up some traffic troubles.

The proposal would extend Slavia Road from State Road 426 to Alafaya Trail.

It is one of three options to help alleviate the congestion along Slavia Road:

- One to go straight through to Alafaya Trail

- One that could possibly go through a small neighborhood

- And another that would go around several homes but impact businesses.

Read: At-capacity roads in Oviedo prompt Seminole County to look at extending Slavia Road

Seminole County leaders said they’re trying to find ways to deal with current traffic congestion while getting infrastructure ready ahead of future development.

Tuesday’s meeting aimed to hear the community’s thoughts on a study into extending the road.

Residents shared their frustrations on the project meant to cut down on traffic in Oviedo from Mitchell Hammock and Chapman Roads.

“If you keep building, more people are going to come, there’s going to be more developments, and it’s going to be a domino problem,” said Jeanette Lukas. “It’s just too much, too much already. It’s time to say stop and put a break on things.”

Read: Residents concerned as Osceola County greenlights phase one of new developments

The project would make Slavia Road 1.3 miles long with four lanes 11 feet wide with a raised median.

But residents said building on this land would mess with the current infrastructure, and it’s best to find another solution to the problem.

“The road is going to end up being in front, and they’re doing eminent domain on the houses that are on the East Redbug Road to get that to go through there,” Lisa Lach, a Parkdale Place resident, said. “It would be a mess.”

Video: At capacity roads in Oviedo prompts Seminole County to look at extending Slavia Road (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group