Seismic shock on the Space Coast after Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A massive explosion during a New Glenn static fire test didn’t just light up the night sky last Thursday; it also shook the ground.

The U.S. Geological Survey says seismic waves from the blast were detected by three stations, with the farthest located about 135 miles from Launch Complex 36.

Attention is now turning to damage at the pad, where Blue Origin has reportedly regained limited access this weekend. The company says the booster and second stage inside its integration facility appear to be in good condition based on early inspections.

Experts say the biggest challenge may not be the rocket, but the launch infrastructure itself. Blue Origin currently operates just one New Glenn pad on the Space Coast, with another under development in California.

Florida Tech’s Dr. Don Platt says that makes the launch site the “long pole” in the recovery effort, though he expects industry partners could help speed progress.

Blue Origin has customers waiting to fly, including NASA, which is counting on future missions tied to its lunar exploration program.

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