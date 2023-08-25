News

Scrubbed: NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-7 launch

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

Scrubbed: NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-7 launch (WFTV)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX have scrubbed Friday morning’s Crew-7 launch.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Mission managers made the decision late Thursday to postpone the 3:50 a.m. launch from Kennedy Space Center.

And while the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft remain on the pad, NASA said both vehicles were healthy.

Previous: NASA, SpaceX standing down on Crew-7 launch. Here’s the new target launch date

Officials indicated there were a couple of open technical items that required a bit more analysis, so they made the decision to stand down for 24 hours.

NASA and SpaceX plan to give it another try early Saturday.

Watch: Astronauts, teams getting final touches ready for Crew-7 launch

If all issues are resolved, Crew-7 will lift off at 3:27 a.m. on Aug. 26.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Boriso will spend about six months aboard the International Space Station conducting more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations.

Read: Crew-7: Meet the astronauts who are headed to space

Count on WFTV.com and Eyewitness News to bring you live coverage of the Crew-7 launch when it happens.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!