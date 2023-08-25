Scrubbed: NASA, SpaceX reschedule Crew-7 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX have scrubbed Friday morning’s Crew-7 launch.

Mission managers made the decision late Thursday to postpone the 3:50 a.m. launch from Kennedy Space Center.

And while the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft remain on the pad, NASA said both vehicles were healthy.

Officials indicated there were a couple of open technical items that required a bit more analysis, so they made the decision to stand down for 24 hours.

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting no earlier than Saturday, August 26 for Falcon 9 to launch Dragon to the @space_station. The new launch date provides teams additional time to complete and discuss analysis. The vehicles remain healthy and crew is ready to fly →… pic.twitter.com/ojWTwRTS8v — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 25, 2023

NASA and SpaceX plan to give it another try early Saturday.

If all issues are resolved, Crew-7 will lift off at 3:27 a.m. on Aug. 26.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Boriso will spend about six months aboard the International Space Station conducting more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations.

