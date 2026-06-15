School bus driver accused of driving drunk

A former school bus driver in Indiana is facing charges after allegedly driving a school bus with children while intoxicated.

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Micah McClain was arrested following an investigation into the incident, where he was found to be above the allowable alcohol limits for CDL regulations.

Video footage showed multiple instances of reckless driving, including running through stop signs and driving left of center.

The school district had previously noticed an odor of alcohol from McClain in October 2024 and had restricted his driving privileges until the start of the 2025-26 school year.

His employment with the school district has been terminated.

The school district emphasized student safety as a top priority and stated that all required testing protocols were followed.

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