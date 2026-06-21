Saturday storms give way to a less active Father’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an unsettled Saturday across the area, but lower storm chances arrive for Father’s Day.

The rain and storms will slowly fade away this evening, with quiet conditions returning overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 20, 2026 (WFTV)

More activity is likely for Father’s Day, but a washout is not expected. The bulk of the activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs on Sunday in the low 90s.

Drier air begins to push into the area starting next week, further reducing rain chances. Just scattered activity is expected on Monday, with warmer highs in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 20, 2026 (WFTV)

Tuesday will feature just isolated PM storms and hot conditions. Temps again climb into the mid-90s.

The moisture does quickly return for Wednesday and the back end of next week. We’ll see higher coverage of PM storms each day, with highs in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 20, 2026 (WFTV)

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 20, 2026 (WFTV)

The more unsettled weather pattern will likely linger into the start of next weekend.

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