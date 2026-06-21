Sanford Fire Department to open new station in 2026

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Fire Department will celebrate the official grand opening of its new 14,000-square-foot Fire Station 40 on June 24, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. The facility will be located at 3390 Skyway Drive.

The City of Sanford and the Sanford Fire Department will co-host the grand opening event, which includes a traditional Hose Uncoupling Ceremony. This event symbolizes the hard work and dedication that went into the completion and commissioning of the new fire station.

The station includes four apparatus bays that will house Engine 40 and Rescue 40, with the possibility of adding a Tower at a future date.

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