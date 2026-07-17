Ryan Elijah joins “Orlando’s Morning News” to talk about life on the campaign trail

TV broadcaster turned local politician Ryan Elijah joined “Orlando’s Morning News” on Friday to give an update on his recent experiences on the campaign trail.

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You may recognize Elijah from his time with Fox 35 locally or his time as a sideline reporter with the Jacksonville Jaguars during his 12-years with the Fox organization. He made the decision to run for the position back in April.

On Friday, he caught up with Scott Anez on the challenges he’s faced on the campaign trail, what makes him the right candidate for the area, and why there hasn’t been a debate between him and the incumbent in the race Cory Mills. Listen to the full conversation here:

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