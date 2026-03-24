Rialto Apartments residents displaced by structural issues get $1,000

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents displaced from an Orange County apartment complex will soon receive $1,000 from the property owners. They say it eases a financial burden but falls short overall.

More than 350 people were forced out of the Rialto Apartments last Thursday over structural concerns, with no clear timeline for their return.

Orange County Fire Rescue ordered the evacuation following reports from residents who heard popping and creaking sounds coming from the walls and ceiling.

The property is owned by Northland, a private equity firm based out of state. According to Northland, displaced residents are being provided $1,000 in financial assistance to help with hardships as they remain unable to return to their homes and will not be charged rent for time spent away from their apartments.

The evacuation was triggered by a 911 call from a family who reported hearing structural noises.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, structural damage, including visible cracks, were found throughout the building.

Many of the more than 350 displaced residents could not pack a single suitcase before the building was deemed dangerous and they were told they couldn’t return.

Angela Prather is one of the residents currently living in a hotel. Prather is approaching the one-year anniversary of the death of her son, Alexander and her mementos of him remain inside her Rialto apartment.

“It’s a lot, a double whammy. It’s like I don’t have the brain space for this right now,” Prather said.

She noted that most residents had little time to prepare for the sudden displacement. “This is trauma. We’ve been displaced,” said Prather, “We’re just in a waiting game now.”

Logan Cornell, another resident, expressed concern regarding the rising financial burden and the lack of a clear timeline for returning. Cornell noted that some residents are paying hundreds of dollars a night for hotel rooms. “This is already costing us a lot just in general and who knows how long this goes on,” Cornell said.

Management for the property owner, Northland, provided an update on Monday regarding the status of the building. Engineers were on the property over the weekend to begin their assessment. It remains unknown if the company will allow residents to terminate their leases due to the displacement.

On Monday, engineers were on site again opening portions of the walls and ceilings to identify the cause of the structural issues, and Northland says the engineering investigation in ongoing.

In the meantime, Orange County told Channel 9 The County’s Building Safety Division will require a report from the property manager to determine next steps and ensure the safety of residents.

“ Once the engineering report becomes available, the Orange County Division of Building Safety will assess any engineering requirements to verify that all life-safety requirements are in place, in hopes of people being able to return to their homes as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson for Orange County.

A spokesperson for Northland also provided the following statement:

“We have stayed in regular contact with residents and recognize the disruption caused by their displacement from their homes at Rialto. While some residents have been able to stay with friends or family, others are in hotels or other temporary arrangements. We have also received mixed feedback regarding renters insurance, with some residents reporting coverage for temporary housing and others indicating their policies do not provide coverage.

To support residents during this time, we have implemented two measures: we are providing $1,000 per apartment to help cover additional expenses, and residents will not be charged rent for any days they are unable to occupy their apartments.

Engineers worked throughout the weekend and are continuing their investigation on-site today. Certain areas of the building are undergoing more detailed evaluation, which may include opening portions of walls, flooring, and ceilings to better understand conditions. Residents whose apartments are part of this process have been notified. While we recognize the impact this has had on our residents, it is important that the engineering team complete a thorough evaluation.”

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