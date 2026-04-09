ORLANDO, Fla. — Colorado State University has released its 2026 Atlantic hurricane forecast.

The first major prediction forecast for the year shows a slightly below-average season.

The forecast calls for 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes and two major hurricanes for the upcoming season.

Researchers share 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

This forecast is primarily influenced by an expected strong El Nino phenomenon.

Scientists anticipate that this El Niño will increase wind shear in the tropics, which generally lowers the formation of tropical storms and hurricanes.

The historical average for the Atlantic basin typically includes 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The previous 2025 Atlantic hurricane season concluded with 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

Last year, the United States was not directly hit by a hurricane.

The most significant storm impact was Melissa, which affected western Jamaica.

Other organizations, including NOAA, typically release their hurricane forecasts in mid-to-late May.

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