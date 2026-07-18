Registered sexual predator arrested within 12 hours of state prison release

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A registered sexual predator arrested less than 12 hours after being released from state prison has been sentenced to another 10 years behind bars.

Flagler County deputies arrested Gabriel Pardo, 45, on June 19 for violating his probation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pardo was released from prison around 10:17 p.m. June 18 and was required to report to a probation office in Bunnell at 8 a.m. the following day.

Investigators said Pardo instead walked more than six miles overnight to a Palm Coast home where he had previously sexually abused multiple children. GPS data from his ankle monitor showed his location after he failed to report to his probation officer.

Detectives later found Pardo walking on Old Kings Road and took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office said there was no indication that Pardo entered the home or contacted anyone there. Investigators also determined that his former victims no longer lived at the address.

“This is swift justice at its finest,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Every person involved played an important role in ensuring this dirtbag was held accountable and swiftly returned to prison after violating the conditions of his prison release and probation.”

Pardo was sentenced to an additional 10 years in state prison, followed by 15 years of sex offender probation.

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