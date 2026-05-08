Rapper Kodak Black bonds out of jail following Orlando arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kodak Black — the well-known rapper and Florida native recently arrested in Orlando — has bonded out of the Orange County Jail.
Channel 9 was there as it happened Thursday night.
Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not say anything as he walked out, mostly concealed by a red hoodie.
Kapri, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Orlando on a drug trafficking warrant.
An affidavit for arrest warrant shows that Orlando police responded on Nov. 24 to reports of gunshots off Fairvilla Road.
During a search of Kapri’s car, officers said they found marijuana, pills, and a bag with the rapper’s ID in it.
According to Kapri’s lawyers, the officers searched a vehicle that didn’t belong to the rapper.
In court Thursday morning, his legal counsel said they plan to fight the “ridiculous” charges.
The judge set Kapri’s bond at $75,000.
At last report, no follow up court date had been scheduled.
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