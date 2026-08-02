Rain and storms to continue through Sunday and early next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an unsettled start to the weekend, and more active weather is ahead for Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will wind down this evening, but additional activity is possible in inland areas towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Deep moisture remains in place for Sunday, keeping rain and storm chances elevated. Periods of rain and storms are likely throughout the day, with highs in the upper 80s.

More active weather is likely to start next week. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop on Monday and Tuesday, with temps in the low 90s.

A more typical rainy season weather pattern will likely set in for the middle of next week. The rain and storm chances will remain higher than typical though, with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the low 90s.

More deep tropical moisture may push back into the region for the end of next week, increasing rain and storm chances once again across Central Florida.

Weather 08/1/2026

Weather 08/1/2026

Weather 08/1/2026

Weather 08/1/2026

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