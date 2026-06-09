Rain chances return to Central Florida as tropical moisture moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. — After several drier days, rain chances are beginning to move back into Central Florida.

There is a 20% chance of isolated showers on Tuesday as moisture moves inland from the Atlantic.

Coastal communities and local beaches will have the best opportunity for rainfall during the morning hours, with shower chances gradually shifting inland through the afternoon.

While most locations will remain dry today, the overall weather pattern is becoming more active.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will steadily increase over the next few days as deeper tropical moisture returns to the region.

A wetter and stormier pattern is expected to take hold beginning Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will become more common, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

However, increasing humidity will make conditions feel even hotter as we head toward the weekend.

Heat index values are expected to reach the upper 90s and low 100s by Friday and continue through the weekend.

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