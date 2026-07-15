Publix faces $100K lawsuit after couple claims recalled blueberries caused E. coli illness

ORLANDO, Fla. — A couple is suing Publix for $100,000, claiming frozen organic blueberries they purchased from the grocery chain sickened them with E. coli.

The lawsuit alleges the couple became ill after eating GreenWise Organic Frozen Blueberries purchased from Publix stores.

The product was recalled last week after reports of E. coli illnesses linked to the frozen fruit.

Health officials said at least 12 people have reported illnesses connected to the outbreak, with four people requiring hospitalization.

The recalled blueberries are the same brand and product named in the couple’s lawsuit.

Customers who purchased the recalled product are urged not to eat it and should follow the recall instructions for disposal or return.

The investigation into the outbreak and the source of the contamination remains ongoing.

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