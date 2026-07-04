Public urged to help find missing 24-year-old woman in Lake County

, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tatyana Duvermont was last seen around 6:25 p.m. Friday at 16548 Broadford Lane in Clermont.

Duvermont is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information about Duvermont’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101, email tips@lcso.org, or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). The case number is 260069966.

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