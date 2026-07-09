Prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged in Eustis woman’s murder

EUSTIS, Fla. — State officials announced Wednesday they will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing an Eustis woman in 2025, while detailing evidence they say links him to the crime.

During a news conference at the Lake County Courthouse, investigators discussed the case against Shahidul Islam, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his sister-in-law, Monica Islam.

Shahidul was extradited from federal custody to Lake County in May to face the murder charge after he was arrested last year on a federal immigration warrant. Investigators said he had illegally reentered the United States.

Monica was found dead in May 2025 at an intersection in Mount Dora.

Authorities said the investigation uncovered multiple pieces of evidence tying Shahidul to the killing, including license plate reader data that placed his vehicle near the location where Monica was last seen alive and later where her body was found.

Investigators also said blood recovered from the suspect’s car matched Monica’s DNA.

In addition, authorities said records show Shahidul conducted numerous internet searches shortly after the killing that investigators considered suspicious.

Investigators also noted that Monica had previously been the victim of a domestic violence incident involving her husband, Rashidul Islam, and his brother, Shahidul, during which authorities said Shahidul allegedly displayed a gun.

That incident was reported to the Eustis Police Department, but investigators said Monica Islam’s husband had already left the country by that time.

Authorities said they believe Rashidul has not returned to the United States since Monica Islam’s death.

State officials confirmed Wednesday that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in the case against Shahidul.

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