Pride Month & Pulse Remembrance Events

Orlando is gearing up for Pride Month with a full calendar of events, from high-energy parties and festivals to heartfelt tributes honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

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The city, known for its welcoming spirit, hosts some of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the country—including GayDays, One Magical Weekend, Girls in Wonderland, and The Pride Cup. At the same time, the community will come together on June 12 for #OrlandoUnited Day, marking 10 years since the Pulse shooting and remembering the 49 lives lost.

Pride Month Events

One Magical Weekend (June 4–8) One of the world’s largest LGBTQ+ festivals takes over Walt Disney World Resort and nearby venues, featuring pool parties, concerts, and late-night dance events.

GayDays Orlando (June 4–8) A longtime Pride tradition, GayDays offers themed parties, meet-and-greets, and a multi-day celebration centered at a host resort in the Disney area.

Girls in Wonderland (June 4–7) A leading festival for queer women, with concerts, comedy shows, and nightlife events held across International Drive.

Bear Jamboree (June 4–8) Orlando Bear Pride kicks off the month with themed parties, pool events, and live entertainment.

The Pride Cup (June 5–7) Athletes from across the country compete in sports including basketball, volleyball, golf, and more.

RED Shirt Pride Day (June 6) Participants wear red in solidarity, continuing a decades-old tradition that began at Magic Kingdom.

Love is Universal – Universal Orlando (through June) CityWalk hosts themed Pride nights with music, dancing, and special entertainment.

Other events include:

Pulse Remembrance Events

June 12 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. A series of memorials and community gatherings will honor the 49 lives lost.

CommUNITY Rainbow Run (June 6) A 4.9K run through downtown Orlando honoring victims, survivors, and first responders.

Prayer Ribbons Memorial (June 8–14) A display at Orlando City Hall featuring messages of hope sent from across the country.

Portraits of Pulse Exhibit (June 11–Aug. 23) A community-created art installation featuring 49 portraits of the victims.

Pulse Remembrance Ceremony (June 12) The annual ceremony includes a reading of the victims’ names, musical tributes, and community reflection.

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