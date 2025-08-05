Potential low-pressure areas forming off southeast coast; August expected to be active

ORLANDO, Fla. — A low-pressure area may form off the Georgia and Carolina coast later this week, potentially steering north and away from Florida.

Dexter will continue to stay weaker and will move away over the North Atlantic as well.

Another wave will be monitored in the eastern Atlantic and currently has a 50% chance of formation.

It may also steer more northerly and away from Florida, but it’s too early to tell. Overall, it looks like August will be a typically busier month in the tropics.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Eye on the Tropics

Eye on the Tropics

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group