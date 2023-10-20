Port Orange police search for more victims after man accused of impersonating contractor

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said they are asking additional victims to come forward after a man was arrested this week on charges of impersonating a contractor during a state emergency.

Police said they started investigating Steve Parker after they received a complaint on Sept. 20. Police said Parker was hired to repair 84-year-old Nancy Moore Fabian’s home after it was damaged by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Police said Parker owes the victim’s family about $59,000 worth of work. Not only that, but they said Parker never had a contractor license in the state and was impersonating a man in South Florida.

“To see what my mom has been through losing a home after 50 years and this man filling her full of hope and telling her he could get it done, and nothing is completed in the house,” Gwendolyn Wakeman, the victim’s daughter, said. “It’s not whether or not he finished the job or if we’re pleased. He hasn’t done the work.”

Parker was arrested on Wednesday on charges of impersonating a contractor during a state emergency, organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000, and fraudulent use of personal identification.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Parker is asked to contact Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897 or jfischetti@port-orange.org.

Police said if you had Parker to do work on your home and have questions about the quality of the work, you can contact the city’s Building Department at 386-506-5602 or buildingpermits@port-orange.org to schedule an inspection.

