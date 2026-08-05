POLL: Channel 9 Orange County Mayoral Debate Opinion Poll

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Below is your chance to share who you connected with most during the debate!
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©2026 Cox Media Group
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Below is your chance to share who you connected with most during the debate!
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2026 Cox Media Group
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