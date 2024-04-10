News

Police search for missing 16-year-old after her McDonald’s shift

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Police search for missing 16-year-old after her McDonald’s shift The Oviedo Police Department said 16-year-old Jasmine Snyder is missing after leaving her job at a fast-food restaurant. (Oviedo Police Department /Oviedo Police Department)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department said a 16-year-old girl is missing after leaving her job at a fast-food restaurant.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said Jasmine Snyder was last seen on April 5 at the McDonald’s on East Mitchell Hammock Road around 7:22 p.m.

She was wearing her McDonald’s uniform and did not return.

Investigators said Snyder is about 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

Read: Eternal Knights: UCF honors student killed in crash on the way to orientation

Law enforcement does not know where the teen is.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the detectives with the Oviedo Police Department at detectives@cityofoviedo.net or 407-971-5700.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!