ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday afternoon released videos that show what happened at a demonstration in downtown Orlando over the weekend.

Police said about 1,200 people came out to Lake Eola Park on Saturday for a demonstration.

The pro-Palestine group took to the streets over the weekend, demanding a ceasefire and asking elected officials at local and national levels to stop sending aid to Israel as the country continues its offensive in Gaza.

Investigators said that although most people were peacefully protesting, two of them, 22-year-old Kevin Santos Mulero and 19-year-old Frankie Pagan, were arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Read: ‘We will continue to fight’: Pro Palestine advocate speaks out following weekend protests in Orlando

‘We will continue to fight’: Pro Palestine advocate speaks out following weekend protests in Orlando (WFTV)

The police department said officers also used a “chemical agent” on a group that became violent.

No injuries were reported.

The video shows several officers being attacked and a fight that interrupted the demonstration.

Read: Two arrested at Lake Eola Pro-Palestine protest, according to police

In one body-worn camera video, an officer can be heard saying it is against a city ordinance to use an amplified device in a crowd.

In another video, law enforcement can be seen spraying the area with the subtance to disperse the violent portion of the crowd.

The agency said it is committed to protecting Orlando’s safety and works with event organizers to plan ahead of big crowds.

Warning: The video below contains violence and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police release video of downtown Orlando weekend protests Warning: The video contains violence and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised. (Orlando Police Department)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group