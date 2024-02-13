Police: One hurt after gunfire near busy Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person hurt.

It happened Monday around 9 p.m. near West Colonial Drive and North John Young Parkway.

A spokesperson for Orlando Police Department told Channel 9 that someone fired a gun into a truck.

Police said the victim suffered cuts from broken glass but did not appear to be seriously hurt.

At last report, investigators said they were still looking for a suspect in the case.

