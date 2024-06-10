Police investigating shooting at Orlando 7-Eleven

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven store on East Colonial Drive. Investigators were at the scene since around 2:45 Sunday morning.

Orlando Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

The store, parking lot, and gas stations were closed off with police tape as cops searched through the area for evidence.

Two 7-Eleven workers were in the convenience store while OPD officers were outside.

Police said the shooting is not a threat to the community.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information.

Busy morning for @OrlandoPolice today. Heavy police presence in College Park this morning, just hours after another incident at a 7-Eleven on East Colonial Drive. We are working to get more details right now. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZD3TK8kbqe — Geovany Dias (@Geovanydias01) June 9, 2024

