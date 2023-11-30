Police continue search for gunman 3 years after Mount Dora couple killed inside convenience store

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Thursday marks three years since a Lake County couple was killed inside their convenience store.

Mount Dora police say Ken Trinh and Tina Nguyen were shot on this day in 2020.

Surveillance video from that night shows a masked suspect with a gun inside the couple’s store.

Police say they have identified a person of interest, but no one has been arrested for their murders.

Mount Dora police are asking for the community’s help to track down the killer.

Trinh and Nguyen were co-owners of T&N Market in Mount Dora.

They were shot and killed during an armed robbery on Nov. 20, 2020.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running up and forcing one of them inside the store at gunpoint.

The suspect is dressed in all black with a hoodie and face mask.

“I’ve heard that the killer told people he did it, but none of these people have come forward,” said Gary Hutcheson with the Mount Dora Police Department.

As it stands now, police say without DNA, physical evidence, or people with firsthand information willing to come forward, they will not be able to make an arrest.

Central Florida Crimeline is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

