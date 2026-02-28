Police in Belleview are investigating a suspected murder-suicide

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — The Belleview Police Department is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after finding two people dead in a backyard Friday afternoon.

Officers discovered an adult male and an adult female at a residence in the 5800 block of SE Babb Road.

Officers arrived at the home at approximately noon following a reported incident.

According to the department, a preliminary investigation indicates the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

The department has not yet released the identities of the deceased individuals.

Officials stated that next-of-kin notifications are currently in progress.

