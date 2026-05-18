Plea deal expected for man accused of killing Edgewater police officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a police officer last year will be in a Volusia County courtroom on Monday.

Eduardo Labrada Machado, who is accused of the September 2025 shooting and killing of off-duty Edgewater Officer David Jewell, is scheduled to appear in court.

Machado is expected to take a plea deal nine months after the deadly shooting at a gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Investigators accuse Machado of retrieving a gun from his car and shooting Officer Jewell multiple times.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood characterized the incident as an assassination.

Chitwood also stated that Machado, who worked as a clerk, knew Officer Jewell.

Prosecutors have expressed little doubt about their evidence, which includes Machado’s alleged confession and their chances at a trial.

While documents do not show the specific terms of the deal Machado is being offered, it is very likely life in prison in exchange for the plea.

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