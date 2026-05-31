Planting of Liberty Tree at Fruitland Park Library scheduled for 2026

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Board of County Commissioners invites the public to a Liberty Tree planting at the Fruitland Park Library, located at 604 W. Berckman St., at 10 am on June 2, 2026

The tradition of Liberty Trees began in Boston in 1765, where a large elm tree served as a gathering place for Stamp Act protesters. Other liberty trees subsequently emerged, becoming places where patriots often convened to seek wisdom and support.

In Lake County, these trees are intended to serve as a reminder of the Founding Fathers and an inspiration for future generations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group