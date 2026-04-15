Head of OUC dodges questions

ORLANDO, Fla. — The head of Orlando Utilities Commission declined to speak with us on camera and answer questions about an investigation into an explosion that injured three workers in downtown Orlando last August, which could’ve been deadly.

Channel 9 has been examining the incident since it occurred. An investigative report released last month found that safety gaps and inadequate training contributed to the explosion.

Anchor and investigative reporter Daralene Jones repeatedly requested an interview with OUC CEO Clint Bullock to discuss the report’s findings and the changes the utility is making to protect workers and the public. Those requests were denied, and the utility offered only general statements.

Jones attended a recent OUC board meeting, where she attempted to question Bullock in person. She spotted him, and he immediately walked away and entered a secured area without responding.

An OUC spokesperson said questions should be directed to the communications office. Jones responded that Bullock, as the organization’s leader, is ultimately responsible for employee safety.

Bullock did not reemerge until Jones was asked to leave the area ahead of the board’s public meeting.

According to the investigative report, the explosion occurred when a crew used the wrong tool to test whether the electrical voltage had been shut off. The mistake triggered a blast that sent three workers to the hospital, including one who suffered severe injuries and could’ve been killed.

The report also found that procedures for de-energizing substation capacitor banks — the work being performed at the time — were outdated and insufficient. Investigators cited a lack of consistent accountability within leadership and limited enforcement of safety standards.

A 2010 internal memo addressed to Bullock, then a vice president, outlined policies intended to prevent such incidents. While the memo does not include his signature, an OUC spokesperson said in an email last month that the policies were approved.

Jones said OUC’s communications director told her that she would try to arrange a formal interview with Bullock, but that did not happen.

Instead OUC sent the following statement:

“The well-being of the employees involved in the Robinson Substation incident has been at the forefront of my mind since the moment I first became aware of it. At OUC, Make Safety First isn’t just a phrase – it reflects our responsibility to everyone who comes to work each day, and nothing matters more to me than making sure our employees return home safely. Immediately after the incident, I convened an investigative committee to take a close, thorough review of what happened. The review has been completed, and we’ve implemented additional measures to mitigate this specific risk. I am fully committed to ensuring that the remaining lessons learned are applied. The safety of our employees is an ongoing commitment, and there’s always room to learn, improve, and strengthen our approach. By staying focused on continuous improvement across every part of our organization, we will continue building a stronger, more resilient safety culture at OUC.” — Clint Bullock, Orlando Utilities Commission CEO

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