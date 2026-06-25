Osceola couple accused of operating unlicensed assisted living facilities; more charges possible

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday after arresting a husband and wife accused of operating multiple assisted living facilities without proper licenses and abusing vulnerable residents.

Authorities arrested 56-year-old Marie Carenan and 60-year-old Ronald Pack, who are affiliated with Cherish Independent Living Care.

According to the sheriff’s office, neither had a license to operate an assisted living facility.

Investigators said the case began more than a year ago after a 911 call to one of the facilities in Poinciana.

“This investigation began when Detective Manuel noticed issues, very concerning...in response to one of the 911 calls to one of the facilities in Poinciana. “ Sheriff Chris Blackmon said.

Detectives reported finding troubling conditions, including locked doors, a lack of licensed nurses, and other alleged violations. The findings led investigators to expand the case and examine multiple facilities connected to the couple.

The sheriff’s office said the couple at one point operated nine locations.

On Wednesday, detectives executed one of three search warrants at a home in Poinciana. An additional search warrant was served in Polk County.

Channel 9 observed residents being removed from the home, along with luggage, bags, and personal belongings.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) transported several residents from the facility. An ambulance also transported at least one resident from the home.

Officials said a total of 38 residents were relocated from three facilities during the operation.

DCF declined to provide details about where residents were being taken.

Carenan and Pack face multiple charges, including scheme to defraud, elder neglect, elder abuse, elder exploitation, welfare fraud, aggravated elder abuse, and more.

Sheriff Blackmon said investigators expect additional charges.

“There should be a lot more charges forthcoming on both parties. Again, the investigation is ongoing,” Blackmon said.

The sheriff said the case highlights concerns about the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable adults.

“I talked about this when I took over as sheriff, and this is exactly what I spoke about...the exploitation of elderly and abuse internally as well as our children. But today we’re talking about the adults,” Blackmon said.

The investigation remains active.

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