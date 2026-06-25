Osceola County deputy arrested on charges of battery and domestic violence

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy was arrested overnight by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officials confirmed Thursday.

Deputy Elias Ramirez III, 34, was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Kim Montes said Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave by the agency.

The sheriff’s office said Ramirez has served as an Osceola County deputy since March 2024.

Orange County jail records show Ramirez is also facing a charge of obstructing justice by hindering a witness from communicating information to law enforcement or a judge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency.

Montes said all inquiries into the arrest should be directed to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional paperwork in the case was not immediately available.

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