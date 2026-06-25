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Osceola County deputy arrested on charges of battery and domestic violence

Orange County jail records list the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Orange County Corrections Department Stock Photo: Orange County Corrections Department
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy was arrested overnight by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officials confirmed Thursday.

Deputy Elias Ramirez III, 34, was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Kim Montes said Ramirez has been placed on administrative leave by the agency.

The sheriff’s office said Ramirez has served as an Osceola County deputy since March 2024.

Orange County jail records show Ramirez is also facing a charge of obstructing justice by hindering a witness from communicating information to law enforcement or a judge.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency.

Montes said all inquiries into the arrest should be directed to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional paperwork in the case was not immediately available.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.



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