Man arrested for performing sex act with vacuum cleaner at Kissimmee resort, officials say

KISSIMMEE Fla. — On January 22, 2026, Kevin Dale Westerhold, aged 51, was reported for exposing his genitals and performing a sexual act with a vacuum cleaner outside a residence on Grassendale Street, Windsor Hills Resort, Kissimmee, Florida.

He was arrested on January 27, 2026, and faces charges of sexual exposure.

The initial report was filed with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office after witnesses saw Westerhold inappropriately exposing himself. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the scene, leading to an investigation into earlier complaints of similar behavior at the resort.

After the incident, deputies found that Westerhold and his wife were registered as hosts for an Airbnb at Grassendale Street and another property on Almaton Loop, both located in Windsor Hills Resort.

Previous reports indicated he was seen walking nude in shared hallways on January 21, 2026, and residents submitted video evidence supporting these reports.

Further investigation showed that residents had been reporting complaints to the homeowner’s association since December. They described similar behaviors, such as the suspect appearing partially clothed or nude near the residence.

This was confirmed by video footage from a nearby ring camera and Blink devices.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has experienced unwanted contact with Westerhold to come forward with any additional details.

