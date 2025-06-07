Osceola County sheriff’s co-defendant makes bail

TAVARES, Fla. — One of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants left the Lake County jail Friday afternoon after posting $100,000 bail.

Carol Cote, 31, faces the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges that Lopez faces.

Although Lopez has the same two charges, his bail was set at $1 million. He remains in the Lake County jail.

Besides Lopez and Cote, three others are charged in the alleged illegal gambling operation that ran for years. They are Ying Zhang, Sharon Fredrick and Sheldon Wetherholt.

