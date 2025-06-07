Local

Osceola County sheriff’s co-defendant makes bail

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Osceola County sheriff’s co-defendant makes bail One of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants left the Lake County jail after posting $100,000 bail.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

TAVARES, Fla. — One of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants left the Lake County jail Friday afternoon after posting $100,000 bail.

Carol Cote, 31, faces the same racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges that Lopez faces.

Although Lopez has the same two charges, his bail was set at $1 million. He remains in the Lake County jail.

Besides Lopez and Cote, three others are charged in the alleged illegal gambling operation that ran for years. They are Ying Zhang, Sharon Fredrick and Sheldon Wetherholt.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!