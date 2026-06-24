Osceola County Sheriff to announce arrests in unlicensed assisted living investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the arrest of a husband and wife accused of operating multiple unlicensed assisted living facilities.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

He is expected to provide details on a yearlong investigation that began after a detective responded to a 911 call for service and uncovered concerns that ultimately led to a broader probe.

According to investigators, the case centers on allegations that the couple was running several assisted living facilities without proper licensing.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspects or the number of residents potentially affected.

Officials say the investigation developed over the course of a year as detectives followed up on the initial emergency call and gathered evidence related to the operations.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the press conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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