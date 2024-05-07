Osceola County plans to build Pulse tribute at local park

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County plans to build a tribute for victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

County leaders said they want to build the tribute at Brownie Wise Park.

Skywitness 9 flew over the park on Aultman Road in Kissimmee but this site was not the original location.

Details have changed from when this was first announced a few days ago.

Commissioner Chery Grieb said the tribute will be here at Brownie Wise Park, not the Neocity Tech District.

Read: Osceola County plans to build a Pulse memorial

But it is not a memorial. Instead, the county plans to build what they call a tribute to the 49 lives lost in the Pulse shooting.

On Saturday, Grieb told Channel 9 the memorial would be built in Neocity, but the county is now looking at Brownie Wise Park.

“It’s a much more tranquil setting,” Grieb said. “It’s not going to be as commercialized. That’s what the moms want.”

Read: How new PULSE Memorial consultant plans to heal community, build memorial

She said they are still considering the designs but says she is working with local artist “Je-Fre” to create an iconic piece.

Grieb said the county plans to allot up to $250,000 in unused American Rescue Plan funds for the project, but the announcement has faced backlash.

Osceola County residents have spoken out on social media. Many said the unused COVID-19 funds should be used on other county needs like homelessness.

Read: Channel 9 takes a closer look at Orlando’s hire to facilitate Pulse memorial project

Pulse survivor Daralis Torres said she is grateful to hear a tribute is being built, but she agrees with Osceola County residents that the money could be used for county needs.

“It’s funds that I know, at the same time, could have been allocated for something else that I know Osceola could have needed,” she said. “And they’re using it because I know they feel that collective pain. And it was not; it’s not their place to do it. It’s very much appreciated, but it’s not their place to do it.”

They plan to unveil the design on June 12, marking eight years since the tragedy.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group