Osceola County man arrested after reaching 135 mph during police chase

OSCELOA COUNTY, Fla. — A driver accused of reaching 135 mph while fleeing deputies was arrested after being tracked by an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said its STAR Unit spotted Stone Ivia Mwaki speeding, driving recklessly and weaving through traffic on U.S. 192 on July 6.

A deputy assigned to the agency’s DUI Unit attempted to stop Mwaki, but investigators said he refused to pull over.

Authorities said Mwaki entered a residential neighborhood, ran several stop signs and endangered other drivers and residents.

Deputies discontinued the attempted traffic stop to reduce the danger to the public while the STAR Unit continued tracking Mwaki’s vehicle from the air. Ground units then deployed spike strips on Poinciana Boulevard.

Mwaki continued onto Southport Road before stopping at a shopping plaza and attempting to run away, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies took him into custody without further incident.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the STAR Unit and responding deputies, the suspect was safely apprehended, and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mwaki faces charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, super speeding, driving with a suspended license, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

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