Osceola County Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend with 4-year-old daughter in his backseat

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have taken a 27-year-old man suspected of attempted murder into custody after a violent incident early Saturday morning that led to a shooting on Fortune Road.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded around 5:00 a.m. to reports of gunfire and an aggravated battery. Upon arrival, they spoke with a 27-year-old woman who said she had a disagreement with her ex-boyfriend earlier that night.

The victim informed deputies that around 1:30 a.m., the suspect approached her at a bar, confronted her, and assaulted her physically. After leaving, he persisted in harassing her via phone calls.

The situation escalated in a parking lot off Fortune Road, where the suspect allegedly confronted the victim again while she was seated in her vehicle. Authorities say he fired multiple rounds into the car while she was in the driver’s seat. The suspect then battered the victim, stole her cellphone, and fled the scene. Officials noted that his 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat of his vehicle at the time of the incident.

Detectives quickly responded and found the suspect at his home around 1:15 p.m. When deputies tried to arrest him, he escaped on a motorcycle at high speed. He eventually left the vehicle and ran into nearby woods near Cricket Cradle Drive.

Deputies reached out to the suspect’s mother, who helped persuade him to surrender. He eventually came out of the woods and was taken into custody peacefully.

The suspect, identified as Josue Emmanuel Figueroa Jr., was transported to the Osceola County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, discharging a firearm in public, armed burglary, child neglect, grand theft, criminal mischief, and robbery with a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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