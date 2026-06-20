Orlando tops the list for best US city for affordable summer staycations

ORLANDO, Fla. — With about 72% of Americans planning to travel this summer, rising inflation is leading many families to cut back on spending and look for more budget-friendly vacation options closer to home.

A new analysis highlights that travelers do not have to go far to enjoy a meaningful getaway, with many nearby cities offering affordable entertainment, dining, and relaxation options.

To determine the best destinations for cost-effective staycations, WalletHub evaluated more than 180 U.S. cities using 41 key indicators. The study considered factors such as parks per capita and average restaurant meal prices.

Orlando ranked as the best city in the country for a staycation.

SEE THE REST OF THE US RANKINGS ON THE MAP BELOW

The report highlights Orlando’s attractions like amusement parks, water parks, nightlife, festivals, zoos, and arcades. Its many entertainment options make it easy for residents and visitors to plan multiple activities locally.

Orlando earned high marks for its dining scene, featuring many affordable restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher and a variety of cuisines. Its many ice cream shops are also popular in summer.

The findings suggest Orlando residents have access to one of the most diverse and budget-friendly staycation markets in the country as summer travel season ramps up.

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