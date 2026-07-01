Orlando ranks in top 10 of Florida’s ‘worst cities for summer skin stress’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida summer is known to be brutal. The combination of heat and humidity, and don’t forget being called the ‘Sunshine State’, creates for a challenging environment for our largest organ, our skin.

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The people at Fresha, a beauty and wellness marketplace, looked to quantify that by putting together what they have called the ‘Summer Skin Stress Index’. The index takes into account seven factors including UV index, average temperature, humidity, and percentage of clear sky days. Those numbers were combined to create an index on a scale of 100.

Skin Stress Index (Fresha/Fresha)

Orlando came in at number eight on the list with an index rating of 76.7. Coming in at number one in the state was North Port with a rating of 92.6.

Annabelle Taurua is a beauty expert with Fresha who had this to say about the findings, "What stands out in this ranking is how constant that pressure is across the state. Cities such as North Port, Cape Coral and Naples are not only dealing with high UV levels, but also warm temperatures and heavy humidity."

Taurua adds, “That combination can leave skin feeling oilier, more congested and more reactive than usual.” She recommends adding a broad spectrum SPF lotion to your daily routine and reapplying when when spending more time outside. As well as a lightweight moisturizers and gentle cleansers to help support your skin in the hotter months.

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