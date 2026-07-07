Orlando ranks 7th for couples moving in together, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is one of the top U.S. cities for couples ready to move in together, according to a new analysis from SharkNinja.

The home appliance company ranked Orlando No. 7 among the 100 most populous U.S. cities for couples combining households.

The analysis looked at factors including two-bedroom rent, estimated household income for two earners, rental availability, walkability, apartment supply, date-night amenities and search interest for the phrase “moving in together.”

According to the study, Orlando’s median two-bedroom rent was $1,920, with an average two-earner household income of $123,780. The analysis also listed 8,513 available two-bedroom rentals and gave Orlando a walkability score of 41.

SharkNinja estimated that couples in Orlando could save about $1,246 by moving from two separate homes into one shared home.

Boston ranked No. 1 in the analysis, followed by Jersey City, Irvine, Newark, Atlanta and Miami. Orlando ranked just behind Miami and ahead of Arlington, Texas.

The company said the ranking was based on affordability, housing access and overall livability for couples considering whether to move in together.

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